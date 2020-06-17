Davenport planning fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

Davenport is going ahead with a fireworks show over the fourth of July weekend after canceling the joint Red, White and Boom celebration with Rock Island.

The event will be called “Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza.” That’s happening July 3rd along the riverfront.

Mayor Mike Matson says the city found a way to make it happen.

“Some of the events that were canceled that we give money to, we’re not doing that this year so we can take that and use it for a fireworks show,” Matson said.

“Anything to get people to come downtown is just another opportunity that they’ll have to stop in one of our great restaurants and small businesses,” Matt Dohrmann, 5th ward alderman said. “I see it being a boost to our local economy here in Davenport.”

Other details for the event are still in the works.