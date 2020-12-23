Davenport plans holiday closures



The City of Davenport will observe Christmas Eve & Christmas Day as holidays on Thursday and Friday. A new release lists other hours:

All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

River’s Edge facility will close at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and will be closed all day on Friday.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.

Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed Thursday, and Friday.

CitiBus service will end after the last trip made at 3 p.m. Thursday. There will be no CitiBus service Friday.

The Compost Facility will be closed both days. The facility now is open winter hours until April 1.

Winter hours are 8 .am. until 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed weekends.

There will be no solid waste collection on Friday. Monday-Thursday collection will be regularly scheduled days. Friday collection will be one day late with collection on Saturday.

Residents may set out three extra bags of garbage next to their carts, without stickers, on their

garbage day during the period of Saturday, Dec. 26-Thursday, Dec. 31.

For more information, contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com or visit www.davenportiowa.com.