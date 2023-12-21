A Davenport couple who had marijuana in their residence face charges after police allege a 6-week-old infant turned purple after being squeezed.

Douglas Meier, 26, faces a felony charge of child endangerment – bodily injury and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records show.

Jocelyn Baker, 21, faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records show.

Douglas Clay Meier, Jocelyn Jean Baker (Scott County Jail)

According to arrest affidavits, Davenport Police were called on Wednesday to a home on Emerald Drive to check the welfare of a 6-week-old child. Two independent witnesses told police the couple “were in a physical altercation with one another over the child,” and that in doing so Meier “did create a substantial risk to a 6-week-old child by squeezing the child to the point the child stopped crying and was turning purple,” police allege in affidavits.

Once Meier released the child, the baby was seen shivering/shaking, affidavits say. Baker then attempted to take the child to a hospital, but never physically went into the emergency room and “decided the wait was too long for the child to be seen by medical professionals for any underlying injuries that may have been sustained,” officers allege in affidavits.

After the children were removed from the home later, “a green leafy substance (which later tested positive as marijuana) was observed in plain view of the cohabited residence.” Along with this were burnt marijuana cigarettes throughout the apartment “which would be accessible by the 3-year-old child that resides here,” police allege in affidavits.

The total package weight of the marijuana was .25 grams, according to affidavits.

Once an interview with police was completed, Baker “began yelling and screaming in an interview room to speak with (Meier,)” police allege in affidavits. “An attempt was made to

remove (Baker) from the room. (She) became resistive and failed to follow directives by officers,” affidavits show, and Baker was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Meier was being held Thursday on a $1,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, where Baker was being held on a $600 cash-only bond.

In Scott County Court, Meier is set for arraignment on Jan. 11, and Baker is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29.