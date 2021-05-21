Davenport Police and Humility team up to collect travel sized toiletries

The Davenport Police Department and Humility Homes and Services are joining forces to collect travel sized toiletries from May 24 through June 4.

The hygiene drive is to resupply items given to those staying at the Humility’s 70 person capacity shelter.

“The shelter places travel-size toiletries close to the bathroom so the participants can take the hygiene items needed without having to request, therefore encouraging autonomy,” explained Michelle Plasschaert, Shelter Manager.

Since travel was affected by COVID-19, there has been a shortage of hotel toiletries donationed to the shelter. Among the items most needed are shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion, but all hygiene items will be accepted.

Donated toiletries can be dropped off 24/7 at the box located in the vestibule of the Davenport Police Department located at 416 North Harrison Street.

“We are very happy for the collaboration of Davenport Police Department in providing a safe place to drop off the donations,” Christie Adamson, Assistant Director, added.

To make a monetary donation to Humility Homes and Services, visit this website or call 536-326-1330 ext. 114.