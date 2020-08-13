Davenport Police announce the arrest of several gang members

The Davenport Police announced on Thursday they have arrested seven members and known associates of the Davenport-based Low Riders street gang.

The arrests occurred on August 10 and 11 after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 11 members and known associates with several federal crimes on August 5.

The indictment considers the Low Riders a criminal racketeering organization in which members illegally carry firearms, deal drugs, and engage in shootings of rival gang members.

The seven arrested have been charged in both federal and state court for many crimes including aid of racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearm charges. These charges carry maximum penalties of between 10 years and life in prison.

The arrests were the result of a multi-year investigation into the gang by the Davenport Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office.

“The partnership between the Davenport Police Department, US Attorney’s Office, and the Scott County Attorney’s Office make these prosecutions possible. We are thankful that this partnership has led to the charges brought forth today, and I am confident that there will be more in the future as we work together to address violent crime in Davenport,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

During the operation, 10 search warrants were executed that resulted in the seizure of firearms, money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.