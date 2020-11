The Davenport Police Department announced a new program for people to register their security cameras with the department to help them solve crimes.

They will not have access to the camera feed. They will just know you have one and will contact you for footage if a crime happens in your area.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced a $700,000 grant to help create a gun violence division to help fight crime.