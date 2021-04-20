Davenport Police are inviting you to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Davenport Police Department is giving residents a chance to join them for coffee and conversation.

The first “Coffee with a Cop” will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the West Locust Hy-Vee located at 2351 West Locust Street in Davenport.

“We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community,” said Sergeant Andrew Harris, Community Impact Team Supervisor. “It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about.”

“Coffee with a Cop,” a national program, is meant to allow citizens to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhoods.

Three other “Coffee with a Cop” events will be hosted by Hy-Vee:

Thursday, May 6 – West Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 2200 West Kimberly Road in Davenport

Thursday, May 20 – East Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 1823 East Kimberly Road in Davenport

Thursday, June 3 – Utica Ridge Hy-Vee located at 4064 East 53rd Street in Davenport

All “Coffee with a Cop” event will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Three to four officers from different ranks will be be at each “Coffee with a Cop.”

To learn more, visit this website.