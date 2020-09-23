Davenport police arrest 2 for burglary after chase, barricade incident

After one barricaded himself in a residence on Locust Street, two Davenport men face felony charges in connection with a stolen vehicle and a brief chase.

Erwin King Jr., 31, faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and eluding. He also faces a serious-misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Christopher Yaddof, 43, faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft, along with a serious-misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

According to the affidavit:

About 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police were called to the 600 block of East Locust St. for a burglary report.

A 2007 Buick LaCrosse was stolen when the suspects left the residence.

A short time after the call, officers found the Buick pulling out of the St. Ambrose University parking lot, turning west on Locust Street.

Officers tried to stop the car, which fled at a high rate of speed.

It wrecked in the Smokin’ Joe’s parking lot at the intersection of West Locust Street and North Sturdevant Street.

King, who was driving, fled on foot with Yaddof. Officers yelled at both subjects to stop, and apprehended Yaddof.

For more than an hour, King barricaded himself in a residence on the 1900 block of Sturdevant Street and refused to come out.

Officers eventually obtained a search warrant to enter the residence, and took King into custody.

The person who reported the incident told officers the men forced their way into the East Locust Street location, where they then assaulted two occupants and stole $500 worth of items.

King smacked one occupant and grabbed the other by the hair and threw them onto the ground.

“Don’t make me get my gun and pistol-whip you,” King told one of the victims, implying he had a firearm.

King and a codefendant took the keys out of the Buick, which has a Blue Book value of $1,713, and left.

Officers gained consent to search the Buick and found glass Mason jar with about 25 grams of marijuana inside in the passenger-seat of the vehicle in a bag both men could access.

Yaddof was released on his own recognizance, is scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Scott County Court. King remained in custody Wednesday in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.