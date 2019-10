Davenport Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting Monday night.

Officers arrested 25-year-old James Sharkey on a robbery charge.

Detectives picked up the case after a 23-year-old man walked into Genesis West with a gunshot wound.

Police determined he was shot at 13th and Marquette Streets.

He was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where he’s expected to survive.

It’s not clear if more charges will be coming in the case.