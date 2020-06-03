Davenport Police ask the public for information on recent riots

The Davenport Police Department is asking the community for their help in the investigations into the widespread riots, vandalism, theft, and assaults that occurred on the evening on May 31 and into the early morning hours of June 1.

Police are asking anyone with any information, including photos or videos of vehicles and/or individuals believed to be involved, to please submit them to investigators as soon as possible.

“We know that the rioting that occurred on Sunday night does not reflect the character of our community, and we appreciate all the citizens who have already come forward with information to assist our department in these ongoing investigations. Because of the valuable information provided to us by our citizens, our investigators have been able to quickly identify leads to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice and to keep our community safe”said Chief Paul Sikorski.

All information provided will be treated with confidentiality and be reviewed by investigators.

Evidence can be submitted to the Davenport Police Department by emailing it to dpddigitalevidence@davenportiowa.com.