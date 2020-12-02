Davenport Police Association, Family Resources, hold toy drive

Since 2002, the Davenport Police Association and Quad City community has supported

the Family Resources Christmas/Holiday Toy Drive, which will begin soon.

Toys benefit children and families served by Family Resources Inc. throughout the Quad City region, a news release says. Some of the services they provide are to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, sex and labor trafficking, homicide and other violent crimes.

Family Resources also provides mental health services to families and children as well as foster and adoption care services.

The Davenport Police Association will collaborate with Chuck’s Tap, US Adventure RV and State Farm (Matt Sturdevant/Larry Thein) to support the event.

The community can bring new, unwrapped toys and/or money donations – payable to Family Resources – to these collection sites:

NorthPark Mall by Firestone/JC Penney (main collection site) 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

Chuck’s Tap, 1726 W. 6th St., 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in the back lot where a Budweiser beer truck will be filled with toys. Donations also may be dropped off in advance. Raffle tickets will be available.

Matt Sturdevant/Larry Thein State Farm, 4425 Welcome Way, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Dec. 7-11.