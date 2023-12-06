A toy drive started after a holiday burglary is gearing up again to collect donations.

The Davenport Police Association (DPA) is hosting its 21st annual Christmas Toy Drive to support Family Resources Inc. The event was started in 2002 by the department’s officers after the Family Resources offices were burglarized just before Christmas and toys and funds were stolen. The drive collects new toys and raises money at the holidays for children and families involved in Family Resources domestic violence shelters and child advocate programs (such as victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs) as well as supporting the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program. All donations go towards the children and families involved and served by the Family Resources Programs.

The drive will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at NorthPark Mall, in front of JC Penney and next to Firestone.

In support of the cause, Chuck’s Tap is hosting a “Fill the Truck” event where community members can also make donations on Saturday, December 9 from 7: 30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. They’ll also collect donations from now until December 9 during business hours. Chuck’s Tap is located at 1731 W. Sixth Street in Davenport.

For more information on the drive, click here.