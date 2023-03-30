Davenport Police were on the scene of a crash shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Third Street near the intersection of Washington Street.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a severely damaged PT Cruiser being towed from the scene. A witness who asked to remain anonymous said one person who had been in another vehicle was transported from the scene by ambulance.

A PT Cruiser was severely damaged in a crash late Wednesday in Davenport. (photo by Katrina Rose.)

The witness also said that, after the crash, five people ran from the PT Cruiser.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested or whether police have any suspects. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.