Davenport Police charge live-in boyfriend in death of woman

A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree murder, Davenport Police announced in a news release.

Police say Sylvis Brandon Nelson, 35, was the “live-in boyfriend” of Cobrianda Anderson, 34, who was found dead March 24 by emergency crews responding to a medical call in the 1900 block of West 1st Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nelson told police Anderson “suffered an asthma attack.” However, an autopsy determined the cause of death to be “strangulation and blunt force head injuries.”

Nelson was taken into custody in Rock Island by the Rock Island and Davenport police departments.