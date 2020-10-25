Davenport police chase ends with at least one in custody

Davenport police had at least one person in custody after a chase ended in the area of First and Howell streets, Davenport.

The incident began shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood not far from a fatal shooting shortly before 11 a.m. Police were present on West First Street between Howell and North Pine Street.

