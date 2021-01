Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski joins Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the city’s involvement in the new Lock It Down, QC initiative.

It’s a a cooperative effort of local law enforcement agencies to prevent auto theft in the area. More than 20 law enforcement agencies from both sides of the river in the QCA are involved in this.

According to Chief Sikorski, more than 300 cars were stolen in Davenport in 2020.

More information on this initiative is available here.