Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Thursday that he will be retiring on Aug. 29, 2022, after 34 years of dedicated service to the Davenport Police Department.

Sikorski joined the Davenport Police Department in 1988 and has served the agency in every division during his tenure, including 24 years on the department’s Emergency Services Team, according to a city release. He was sworn in as Davenport’s Chief of Police in January 2016 after serving as Interim Police Chief.

Sikorski spent a significant portion of his career (14 years) in the special operations and investigations divisions serving in the Cang Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Detective Bureau, and as a supervisor in the Tactical Operations Bureau Covert Unit. Sikorski served as the interagency coordinator for a variety of partnerships including the Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and numerous others.

“It has been a pleasure serving this community. Leading and working with a brilliant team, demanding collaboration with others, bringing innovation and a focus on the future of our police department and our profession during some very difficult times has been such a blessing,” Sikorski said in the release.

The city intends to conduct a national recruitment for Sikorski’s successor beginning in May and anticipates naming the next Police Chief prior to Sikorski’s retirement.

“It has been a true pleasure to work with Chief Sikorski. He is an exceptional public servant who is deeply committed to the Davenport Police Department and the Davenport community,” said City Administrator Corri Spiegel. “As we begin the process of selecting Davenport’s next Police Chief, I am confident we will find the best leader for our community and the dedicated men and women in the Davenport Police Department.”

During his tenure as Chief, Sikorski was passionate about promoting collaboration between the Davenport Police Department and community groups to address public safety issues holistically within the community. Sikorski was an outspoken advocate for the creation of the Coordinated Assessment Program (formally the Youth Assessment Program) as a means to assist youth and their families prior to involvement with the judicial system.

In addition, he assisted with the creation of the Scott County Law Enforcement Community Partnership. The partnership is intended to maintain and enhance positive relationships between the Iowa Quad Cities’ law enforcement agencies and the communities in which they serve.