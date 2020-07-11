Davenport Police conduct investigation of missing 10-year-old girl at Credit Island

Davenport Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl by the name of Breasia Terrell.

The last time anyone saw her was this morning on E. 53rd St., near Lorton Avenue.

She has been reported missing since around 3 a.m. and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

Early Friday night, around 4:30 p.m., police brought their search to Credit Island at the family’s request.

They say this was a frequent fishing spot for Terrell and her family.

Police were joined by the Davenport Fire Department in this investigation.

Crews brought out a boat, used sonar equipment and took pictures of the area, looking for any signs of Terrell’s whereabouts.

FOX 18’s Jarek Andrzejewski reported live from the scene just after 9 p.m., where he said the Davenport Crime Scene Unit had recently wrapped up their investigation near the entrance of Credit Island.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979 or dial 911.

This is a developing story.