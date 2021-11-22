Davenport police continue investigation of Sunday shots fired incident

Related Content Police respond to shots fired Sunday in west Davenport

On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at approximately 8:01 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of Lombard Street and Western Avenue in reference to the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings in the area and an involved vehicle that had been struck by gunfire several times, police said Monday. Preliminary investigation indicates that this incident is unrelated to Saint Ambrose University and that the vehicles involved were travelling through the area when shots were fired, a Monday release said.

No injuries or other damage were reported. This incident remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.