Davenport Police continue search for missing child, welcome volunteers

Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing by the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

The Davenport Police, along with supporting law enforcement agencies, are continuing their investigation into the case of Breasia Terrell, 10, who went missing in the early morning hours on Friday.

Search efforts are ongoing and police are in constant contact with the family.

Police ask that those who want to volunteer to help should self-organize search parties.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support. People want to know how they can help,” says Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “For those who want to volunteer in a search party, we ask that you self-organize groups of three or more for personal safety. These efforts work in tandem with law enforcement efforts but should be lead independently. Any tips or information from volunteers should be called into 9-1-1.”

Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street in Davenport wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.

If you have any information about this case, the Davenport Police ask you to call 9-1-1.