Davenport Police Department hiring for officer position

The City of Davenport is currently accepting applications for the position of a police officer.

Eligible candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 21 years old at the time of the appointment

Hold a high school diploma or GED AND at least 30 college credits from an accredited college or university (education substitutes include one year of active military duty OR one year being a sworn peace officer)

The starting salary is $58,901 per year, plus an “excellent benefits package.”

The application period will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

“Working as a police officer is a great profession for men and women who are motivated to serve and protect the quality and dignity of life in our community. We are looking forward to a diverse pool of candidates who share our commitment to integrity, fairness, competency and professionalism. Serving as a police officer is a great opportunity for a rewarding career,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

The Davenport Police Department will be hosting two virtual applicant workshops — one at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and another at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 — to answer questions regarding the hiring process. No RSVP is necessary.

Learn more about the position and apply for it here.