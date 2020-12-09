Davenport Police Department hiring for officer position

The City of Davenport is currently accepting applications for the position of a police officer.

Eligible candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Be at least 21 years old at the time of the appointment
  • Hold a high school diploma or GED AND at least 30 college credits from an accredited college or university (education substitutes include one year of active military duty OR one year being a sworn peace officer)
  • Be a United States citizen at the time of the written examination

The starting salary is $58,901 per year, plus an “excellent benefits package.”

The application period will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

“Working as a police officer is a great profession for men and women who are motivated to serve and protect the quality and dignity of life in our community. We are looking forward to a diverse pool of candidates who share our commitment to integrity, fairness, competency and professionalism. Serving as a police officer is a great opportunity for a rewarding career,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

The Davenport Police Department will be hosting two virtual applicant workshops — one at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and another at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 — to answer questions regarding the hiring process. No RSVP is necessary.

Learn more about the position and apply for it here.

