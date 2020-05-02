Davenport Police Department responds to 50 shots fired incidents since March 1st

Davenport is seeing an uptick in gun violence. The police have responded to 50 confirmed shots fired incidents since March 1st. Since then they have confiscated over 60 illegal firearms from incidents related to gunfire.

Davenport Mayor, Mike Matson and Davenport Police Chief, Paul Sikorski held a press conference to address the recent gun violence. On Wednesday alone the police responded to five shots fired incidents.

At the press conference Mayor Matson said that it will take a community effort to reduce gun violence. He says that if you see anything suspicious then call 911. The Davenport Police Department recently purchased some new equipment called the “NIMBAD System” which helps trace shell casings. The NIMBAD System has processed over 589 shell casings and has generated 255 leads for investigators.

Chief Sikorski tells Local Four News that the police will be doing more active patrols in neighborhoods as well.