The Davenport Police Department is holding a tasty fundraiser to raise money for Special Olympics this Thursday.

The department is working with Texas Roadhouse to offer a pulled pork lunch served by local law enforcement officers. The preset meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, a side, rolls and pop or water. The meal will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31. Diners leave a freewill donation at their table and all proceeds go to supporting Special Olympians in Iowa.

If you’re not going to be in town and can’t visit the Davenport location, all Iowa Texas Roadhouse locations will be participating. Visit the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page for more information.