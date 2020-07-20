Davenport Police Department to continue searching for Breasia Terrell until she is found

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski held a media briefing to provide an update on the missing persons case of Breasia Terrell.

It has been 10 days since anyone has last seen Terrell. Investigators have called Henry Dinkins a person of interest and have impounded all three of his vehicles. He remains in jail on charges unrelated to the case.

Chief Sikorski says that more than 150 law enforcement officials and 17 agencies have assisted the Davenport Police Department in the case. He says the investigation is ongoing and is being aggressively pursued. Nothing has been ruled out and they will still be searching all over Scott and Clinton County.

The police are still looking for the whereabouts of Dinkins from 10:00 pm on Thursday July 9th until noon on July 10th. Right now one burning question that people have is if Breasia is still alive.

“We don’t know. So we don’t know. We’re absolutely going to find her. We all want to find her alive and that’s what our intent is as we continue with the investigation.”

Chief Sikorski tells Local Four News that that they won’t stop searching until Breasia is found.