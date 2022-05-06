The City of Davenport is looking for a new Police Officer. Candidates for the position must meet the following qualifications to be considered:

Must be 21 years of age at the time of list certification (July 13, 2022),

Must have a high school diploma or GED,

Must be a U.S. Citizen at the time of the written examination,

Must be able to pass an extensive background check and submit to a polygraph exam,

Must have uncorrected vision of not less than 20/100 in each eye, corrected to 20/20 in each eye, normal color vision, normal hearing, and a high level of physical endurance,

Must establish residency within 20 miles of the corporate city limits of Davenport.

Applications are being accepted now through May 22 at 11:59 p.m. The physical ability tests will be given on three dates – May 31 at 5 p.m., June 2 at 10 a.m. and June 4 at 9 a.m. Applicants should dress in active wear. Those who pass the physical exam will move on to the written exam, administered on the same date. Written exam study guides are available at the City Hall Human Resources Office, located at 226 West Fourth Street in Davenport. Applicants from out of town may obtain a study guide by calling 563-326-7711.

Those seeking lateral transfers must be a full-time certified peace officer at the time of application deadline and must meet the same minimum qualifications as noncertified applicants. Out of state applicants must be eligible to take the competency test to gain Iowa law enforcement officer certification.

For more information and to apply, visit www.davenportiowa.com/policecareers.