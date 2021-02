A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 21 years in prison for the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Friday.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Adam Brent Branton, 39, to 262 months in prison for the meth charge and 120 months in prison for the gun charge. The sentences will run concurrently.