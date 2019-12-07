Davenport Police and SWAT team executed search warrant for wanted person, investigation underway

A heavy police and SWAT team presence responded to the 1500 block of Fillmore Street in Davenport sometime after 4:30 p.m. Friday to execute a search warrant for a wanted person.

When Local 4 News arrived on the scene, an individual was being taken into custody.

There was no word as to what caused the search warrant.

The Davenport Fire Department was also present at the scene, and there was no word on any injuries.

Officers will continue to search the house, and further investigation is underway.

#Police executed a search warrant for a wanted person near the 1500 block of Fillmore Street in #DavenportIA. When @Local4NewsWHBF arrived on the scene, it appeared that someone was being taken into custody. An investigation is underway. #crime pic.twitter.com/GB9PJRHo5I — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) December 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.