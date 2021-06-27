Davenport Police find suspect with gun stolen in Minnesota

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was behind bars Sunday after police say he had a stolen handgun in Davenport.

Santana McDowell, who faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree theft, was held Sunday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the area of 2nd and Marquette streets for a hit-and-run crash.

During the investigation, police found McDowell with a black semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun reported stolen out of Richfield, Minn., an arrest affidavit says.

McDowell has demanded a preliminary hearing. Further proceedings are set for Wednesday in Scott County Court, with a preliminary hearing July 7.