Police investigate a report of gunfire in the area of West 17th and Warren Streets, Davenport, late Tuesday (photo by Mike Colón)

Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic responded to the 800 block of West 17th Street on Tuesday, January 18 at approximately 9:30 p.m., in reference to a report of shots fired.

Officers discovered an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to Genesis Medical Center for treatment. One vehicle and one residence were also struck by gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.