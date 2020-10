Davenport police found numerous casings after gunfire shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of West Kimberly Road.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

Police also were on hand Sunday night in the area of Goose Creek near 55th and Brady streets, where a white van was in the ditch.

Local 4 News will provide details about these developing stories when they are available.