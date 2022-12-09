The Davenport Police Association is hosting their 20th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to support Family Resources Inc. on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. This event was created by officers in 2002 after the Family Resources offices were burglarized shortly before Christmas and toys and funds were stolen. The event raises money and collects new toys for children and families involved in Family Resources domestic violence shelters, child advocate programs for victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs and supports Family Resources’ Adopt a Family program.

(davenportiowa.com)

The Davenport Police Association invites the public to support these families by bringing new unwrapped toys and/or monetary donations (payable to Family Resources) to NorthPark Mall, near the Firestone/JC Penney entrance on Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Chuck’s Tap, along with 7G Distributing and Coca-Cola, will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” event where the public can also make donations on Saturday, December 10 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the bar, located at 1726 W. Sixth Street in Davenport.

For more information on the toy drive, visit their Facebook page.