Davenport Police identify body of man found in Mississippi River

Emergency crews were called to the boat ramp on Marquette Street in Davenport Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after a report of a possible body in the Mississippi River. (Mike Colon, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police in Davenport have now released the identity of a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last week.

The deceased individual has been identified as 38-year-old David Knight.

No further information is available at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: The body of a deceased male was found in the water near the Marquette Street Boat Ramp Friday afternoon.

Related Content Body of deceased man found in Mississippi River

Davenport Police and Fire responded to the area of 300 S. Marquette St. at approximately 2:15 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the river.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and say updates will be provided once they become available.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews are investigating a possible body in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat landing in Davenport.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.