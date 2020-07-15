Davenport Police identify person of interest as they search for Breasia Terrell

The Davenport Police Department has identified a person of interest in the missing persons search for 10 year old girl Breasia Terrell. He is Henry Dinkins who has been arrested on charges unrelated to this case. He is a registered sex offender and detectives now want to find out his whereabouts between 10:00 PM Thursday Night until noon Friday.

Police have impounded all three of his vehicles. They are a 2007 Chevy Impala, a 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980’s Kings Highway Motor Home. Detectives are currently investigating all of them.

Police are still evaluating leads. Today Police Chief Paul Sikorski held a media briefing to offer new information. He says that the police are working nonstop in their search for Terrell.

“We will continue to work feverishly to find her and bring her home.”

Chief Sikorski says that Dinkins is a person of interest and reiterates that a person of interest is not a suspect.

“A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case, but may have information that could assist with the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention.”

In this case Dinkins has not been charged with anything related to this case. This morning police went back to his 53rd street apartment to search again.

“There was actually K-9’s out here today, a bunch of squad cars, police had the drones out. Kind of higher level cops were out.”

One of the neighbors, Andrew Carr says that it’s usually a quiet area so seeing all of the police cars today and on Friday.

“It’s actually pretty crazy. It’s a pretty quiet place here, not a lot of stuff going on and then getting woken up to that kind of stuff it’s just like wow what’s going on.”

Another public search party took place in the evening at Credit Island. If you have any information regarding the case, the police want you to call 911.