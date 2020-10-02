Davenport Police investigate armed robbery

On Friday around 1 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the Hickory Gardens Restaurant at 3300 Hickory Grove Road for a reported armed robbery.

Police say a man entered the restaurant, approached an employee claiming he had a weapon and demanded money. He then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran from the building.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

If you have information about this incident, call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online with Crime Stoppers.