On May 10th at 7:13 p.m., Scott Emergency Communication Center received 911 calls reporting a

large disturbance at West Lake Park, Davenport.

As Scott County Conservation and Deputies arrived on scene, the suspect fled the area in a silver Equinox, according to a Wednesday release. A short pursuit took place and due to the actions of this vehicle, the pursuit was stopped. Witnesses advised that an adult victim and possibly three children were in the vehicle with the suspect driving.

At 7:36 p.m., this vehicle was located by a Deputy on West Locust and only appeared to have one adult occupant in the vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted at Locust and Brady and the Deputy disregarded the stop as the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed traveling east on Locust.

At 7:38, reports of an injury accident was reported at Locust and Eastern. The vehicle from above lost control and crashed within the intersection with the driver fleeing the scene leaving three young children in the vehicle injured. All three children were transported to Genesis East. The accident is being investigated by Davenport Police Department.

It is believed that the fleeing suspect from the accident was the original victim of the call reported at West Lake Park. At this time, charges are pending. If anyone has additional information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at Sheriff@scottcountyiowa.gov or Lt. Leonard at 563-326-8775.