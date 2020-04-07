Davenport Police investigate convenience store robbery

Davenport Police are investigating a robbery at the Kwik Shop located at 303 West Locust Street that occurred around midnight on April 7, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Davenport Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store.

Around midnight on Tuesday, police responded to the Kwik Shop at 303 West Locust Street to a report of a robbery. It was reported that a man entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, although one was never shown, and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The hood was on his head at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported from the robbery and the Davenport Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online with Crime Stoppers.