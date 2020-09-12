Davenport police investigate death of man found in roadway

Davenport police are investigating the death of a man discovered unconscious early Saturday.



Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to 1900 W. 48th St. shortly after 2 a.m. and found an unresponsive man in the roadway, according to a news release from Davenport police.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Genesis East Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation.



Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com“