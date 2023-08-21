Davenport Police are investigating a fatal accident Sunday night that claimed the life of a 67-year-old driver.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of I-280 and Kimberly Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash, police said Monday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates a single vehicle was traveling northbound on I-280, taking the exit for Kimberly Road when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch north of Kimberly Road, the release said. The 67-year-old driver (and sole occupant) later died from injuries.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time, police said.