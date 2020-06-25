Davenport Police investigate overnight robbery and shooting

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred within minutes of each other late Wednesday night.

About 11:30pm, police responded to a reported robbery of the Kwik Shop located at 2242 East 12th Street in Davenport. According to police, an adult black male demanded money from the clerk while indicating he had a weapon. After getting an undetermined amount of money, the suspect ran from the store on foot.

Meanwhile at about 11:35pm, there was a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East 14th Street. Responding officers found several spent casings in the middle of the street. No injuries were reported but a house was hit.

Both of these cases are still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about either of these incidents is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at Crime Stoppers.