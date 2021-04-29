Davenport Police investigate report of gunfire, find casings at scene

Davenport Police investigate a report of shots fired on Brown and 12th Streets on April 9, 2021 (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Update: Davenport Police found casings Thursday afternoon after they responded to a report of gunfire.

Earlier: Davenport Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Brown and 12th Streets on Thursday afternoon just after 4 p.m.

Brown Street was blocked off as police searched the area.

Police are at the 1200 block of Brown Street in Davenport for a report of shots fired. Officers are currently searching for casings. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/IAcEgvkcQr — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) April 29, 2021