Davenport Police investigate report of gunfire, find casings at scene

Davenport Police investigate a report of shots fired on Brown and 12th Streets on April 9, 2021 (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Update: Davenport Police found casings Thursday afternoon after they responded to a report of gunfire.

Earlier: Davenport Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Brown and 12th Streets on Thursday afternoon just after 4 p.m.

Brown Street was blocked off as police searched the area.

