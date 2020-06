The Davenport Police are investigating a robbery that took place at the BP station on the corner of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken in the robbery.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.