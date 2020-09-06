Davenport police investigate rolling disturbance Sunday with gunfire exchange between vehicles

Davenport police are investigating a Sunday-afternoon gunfire incident that appears to be connected to a rolling disturbance.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in an alley between West 17th and West 18th streets and Warren Street.

A witness told WHBF, whose reporter was the only one at the scene, that he saw an exchange of gunfire between two moving vehicles. Another witness said video surveillance on her garage shows a small black car in the area at that time.

Police marked areas where they found multiple casings. The area was closed while officers were on the scene for about 30 minutes.A third witness said violence in the area has caused him concern for his loved ones.

No other details were available later Sunday. WHBF will provide updates when more information is available.