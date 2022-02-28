On Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the 2900 block of Brady Street in reference to reports of shots fired with injuries.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a scene with one individual injured by gunfire, according to a Monday morning release. A 28-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A second individual, a 29-year-old male, was transported by private vehicle to Genesis Hospitals for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.