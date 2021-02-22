Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

UPDATE: Police have found more shell casings for a total of 13 at the scene of gunfire near an apartment complex shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday in Davenport.
According to Local 4 News multimedia journalist Ryan Risky and photojournalist Mike Colon, one car was damaged with four bullet holes.
Police continued to interview neighbors and search for casings early in the evening.
EARLIER UPDATE: Police are investigating a gunfire incident at an apartment complex at 37th Street and College Avenue in Davenport on Monday afternoon.
Police have found at least 11 shell casings.
Our Local 4 News crew, the only station on the scene, saw one car damaged from gunfire.
According to police, no one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.