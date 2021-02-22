Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

UPDATE: Police have found more shell casings for a total of 13 at the scene of gunfire near an apartment complex shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday in Davenport.

According to Local 4 News multimedia journalist Ryan Risky and photojournalist Mike Colon, one car was damaged with four bullet holes.

Police continued to interview neighbors and search for casings early in the evening.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police are investigating a gunfire incident at an apartment complex at 37th Street and College Avenue in Davenport on Monday afternoon.

Police have found at least 11 shell casings.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station on the scene, saw one car damaged from gunfire.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

Car damaged from gunfire in the area of 37th Street and College Avenue in Davenport on February 22, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Police have found 2 more casings in the snow. There are at least 13 at the scene. One car has 4 bullet holes in it. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/z4jkQEogJ2 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 22, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport. Police are on scene at an apartment complex at 37th and College, which is right behind the Dahl Ford. Police have found at least 11 shell casings. At least 1 vehicle has been struck by gunfire. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/XhHBKG2sFe — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 22, 2021