Davenport Police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon just before 3:30 in the 4200 block of Northwest Boulevard.

Police believe that two cars were chasing one another as the shots were fired. The two cars involved are described as a silver four-door sedan and a blue four-door sedan. Police found fired cartridge cases at the scene.

No injuries were reported and police are continuing to investigate the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.