Sunday, March 27 was not a day of rest in Davenport, as police encountered two gunshot victims within three and a half hours early Sunday morning.

First, at approximately 1:31 a.m., while in the area for bar closings, officers were advised of a gunshot victim in 300 block of West Third Street. Upon investigation, officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The individual was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. No other injuries or damage was reported.

Second, on Sunday at about 5:06 a.m., Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 100 block of East Locust Street in reference to the report of an unknown medical issue.

Upon arrival, first responders located a shooting scene and a 53-year-old male suffering from serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Davenport Police responded and the investigation is ongoing. The individual was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals for treatment. No other injuries or damage was reported.

Both incidents remain under investigation; no further information is available at this time.