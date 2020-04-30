Davenport Police investigating 3 shots fired incidents in one night

The Davenport Police are investigating three shots fired incidents that all happened Wednesday night.

The first incident occurred around 7:15pm and was in the 1200 block of 12th Street near the intersection with Bridge. Officers found fired cartridges in the area. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

A vehicle’s window was damaged in the second gunfire incident. The police say the damage stemmed from a possible case of road rage in the area of Central Park Avenue and Ripley Street. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or silver, 4 door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Nissan. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Just before midnight at 11:57pm, Davenport Police responded to a third shots fired report in the area of 900 Gaines Street. Police believe the incident was a dispute between two subjects in two vehicles that escalated to shots being fired. The vehicles are described as a dark Chevy sedan and a light colored sedan. Officers found fired cartridge cases at the scene, but no injuries or damage were reported.

These three incidents followed another shots fired report in Davenport earlier in the day. That investigation resulted in an arrest.

Davenport Police are continuing to investigate the three incidents from Wednesday night. They have no information if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online with Crime Stoppers.