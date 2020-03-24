Davenport Police investigating armed robbery

On Tuesday afternoon around 1:15, Davenport Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Stop and Shop at 2920 West Locust Street.

A male suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt entered the business, demanded money while displaying a handgun to an employee. The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported. The Davenport Police are still investigating the incident and no further information is available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.