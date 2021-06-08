Davenport Police investigating death

Davenport Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman at 130 South Howell Street on June 8, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

The Davenport Police Department announced they are investigating the death of a woman on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:42 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency at 130 South Howell Street.

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Davenport Police Department are currently investigating the death.

No other information was released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit a tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online with Crime Stoppers.