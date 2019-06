Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident early Tuesday afternoon near an apartment complex.

The call came in around noon on Kimberly Downs Road where it turns into East 36th Street.

Local 4 News has a crew on the scene where police have located shell casings in the back parking lot of an apartment building.

No one appears to be injured and no buildings hit.

